Pakistan’s Spin-Heavy Strategy vs India Sets T20 World Cup Record

Pakistan scripted a unique record in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after delivering 18 overs of spin in a single innings against India in Colombo, equalling the highest number of spin overs bowled in a T20 World Cup match.

The Salman Agha-led side relied heavily on their spinners during the high-voltage clash, sending down 18 of the 20 overs through spin bowling. This remarkable effort matched the existing tournament record for most spin overs in a T20 World Cup innings.

Interestingly, the only other time 18 overs of spin were bowled in a T20 World Cup match was also by Pakistan. That instance came against Australia at the same Colombo venue during the 2012 edition of the tournament, underlining Pakistan’s long-standing reliance on spin-friendly conditions in Sri Lanka.

Other spin-dominant performances in T20 World Cup history include Afghanistan’s 16 overs of spin against England in Delhi in 2016 and another 16 against West Indies in Nagpur during the same edition. Pakistan themselves had earlier bowled 16 overs of spin against the USA in the 2026 tournament.

Beyond World Cup history, the 18-over spell against India also places the match among the most spin-heavy innings in overall T20 International cricket between full-member teams. Zimbabwe once bowled 18 overs of spin against West Indies in Port of Spain in 2010, while Pakistan’s 2012 effort against Australia remains a standout example. New Zealand also featured high on the list after bowling 17 overs of spin against India in Lucknow in 2023.

In the match itself, Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first. India posted a competitive total of 175 for 7 on what was considered a challenging surface. Ishan Kishan led the charge with an aggressive 77 off 40 balls. Captain Suryakumar Yadav contributed 32 from 29 deliveries, including three boundaries, while Shivam Dube added a valuable 27 off 17 balls, striking three fours and a six.

Among Pakistan’s bowlers, Ayub emerged as the most successful with figures of 3 for 25 in his four overs. Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed 1 for 31 in two overs, while Usman Tariq returned 1 for 24 in four overs. Captain Salman Agha also chipped in with 1 for 10 in his two overs as Pakistan’s spin-dominated strategy carved its place in the record books.