Mohammad Nawaz Ruled Out of National Champions Cup After Finger Fracture

Mohammad Nawaz will miss the remainder of the National Champions Cup 2026 after fracturing his right middle finger.

The Pakistan Gold all-rounder suffered the injury while fielding against Pakistan Blues on August 12.

Scans confirmed the fracture and Nawaz will remain out of action for at least three weeks.

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been ruled out of the remainder of the National Champions Cup 2026 after suffering a fracture to his right middle finger, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Friday.

The 32-year-old left-arm spinner sustained the injury while fielding for Sparco Paints Pakistan Gold during their August 12 match against Al Batal Productions Pakistan Blues at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Despite hurting his finger, Nawaz remained involved in the match and completed his full quota of 10 overs. He was subsequently sent for scans on Thursday, August 13, which confirmed a fracture and ruled him out of cricket for a minimum of three weeks.

According to the PCB, Nawaz will report to its Sports and Exercise Medicine Department after two weeks. He will then begin conditioning and progress through the required Return-to-Play (RTP) protocols under the supervision of the board’s medical team before being cleared to resume competitive cricket.

The August 12 match proved to be Nawaz’s only appearance in the National Champions Cup 2026. Pakistan Gold suffered a six-wicket defeat against Pakistan Blues in the contest.

Nawaz scored eight runs with the bat and remained wicketless with the ball, conceding 44 runs from his 10 overs.