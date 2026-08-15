Pakistani Showbiz Stars Celebrate Independence Day With Patriotic Messages

Celebrities marked Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day with patriotic posts and family moments.

Danish Taimoor described Pakistan as “home” despite challenges and frustrations.

Faysal Quraishi prayed for a stronger, peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.

Several stars shared pictures and videos featuring the national flag and green-and-white outfits.

Pakistani showbiz stars celebrated the country’s 79th Independence Day with patriotic messages, prayers and special moments shared with their fans on social media.

Actors and singers including Danish Taimoor, Asim Azhar, Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt, Resham, Amar Khan, Faysal Quraishi, Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui, Zubab Rana, Saba Faisal and Hina Altaf joined the nationwide celebrations by posting Independence Day wishes.

Danish Taimoor shared an emotional message about his connection with Pakistan, acknowledging that people may sometimes feel frustrated or disappointed but the country ultimately remains their home. He highlighted the sacrifices made for Pakistan’s creation and wrote, “We are Pakistan. And Pakistan is us.”

Muneeb Butt shared a family moment featuring his wife Aiman Khan and their daughters chanting “Pakistan Zindabad,” while singer Asim Azhar posted a video of the national flag accompanied by a green heart.

Zubab Rana marked the occasion dressed in green and white while carrying the Pakistani flag. She wished Pakistanis around the world a happy Independence Day and urged people to keep the spirit of freedom alive.

Faysal Quraishi prayed that the values of freedom, unity and patriotism would continue inspiring Pakistanis to work towards a stronger and more prosperous country.

Actor Asad Siddiqui highlighted the importance of having a national identity and homeland, saying that no one could take away the identity Pakistan provides its citizens.

Resham also joined the celebrations and shared a cheerful video with Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari, while Amar Khan posted photographs and recalled memories connected with Independence Day.

Saba Faisal shared a photograph draped in the Pakistani flag and offered prayers for the country. Hina Altaf, dressed in green and white, extended Independence Day greetings while also expressing solidarity with Kashmiris.

Through their posts, Pakistani celebrities celebrated the country’s independence while expressing hopes for greater peace, unity, progress and prosperity.