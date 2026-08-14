Fakhar Zaman Century Powers Pakistan Greens to Crushing 128-Run Win Over Gold

Fakhar Zaman smashed 115 as Pakistan Greens posted 314 in the National Champions Cup clash.

Omair Yousuf scored 74 and Shadab Khan added 61 to strengthen the Greens’ total.

Pakistan Gold were bowled out for 186 in 37 overs while chasing a target of 315.

Fakhar Zaman produced a brilliant century as Pakistan Greens registered a comprehensive 128-run victory over Pakistan Gold in the fourth match of the National Champions Cup at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Batting first, Pakistan Greens recovered from an early wicket to post 314 in 50 overs, with Fakhar leading the charge through a commanding 115. Omair Yousuf and Shadab Khan also made valuable contributions before the Greens’ bowlers dismissed Pakistan Gold for 186 in exactly 37 overs.

Fakhar's second consecutive century leads Rivaj Pakistan Greens to thumping victory



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Pakistan Greens suffered an early setback when Sameer Minhas was bowled by Abdul Subhan for just one, leaving the side at 6-1. Fakhar and Omair, however, quickly took control of the innings with a dominant 181-run partnership for the second wicket.

Their stand took Pakistan Greens to 187 before Shaheen Shah Afridi provided the breakthrough by dismissing Omair for 74 from 73 deliveries. His innings included nine fours and a six.

Fakhar maintained the pressure on the Gold bowlers and reached his century from 83 balls. He eventually departed for 115 off 105 deliveries after being caught by Kamran Ghulam off Faisal Akram. The left-handed opener struck seven fours and four sixes during his match-defining innings.

Pakistan Greens briefly slipped to 208-4 following the dismissals of Fakhar, Omair and Saad Baig, who scored four, but Farhan Yousaf and Shadab Khan ensured the innings remained on course for a sizeable total.

Farhan scored 40 from 37 balls with four fours and a six, while Shadab accelerated later in the innings with 61 off 51 deliveries, including four boundaries and two sixes. Greens crossed 300 in the 47th over before a late flurry of wickets saw them bowled out for 314 on the final delivery of the innings.

Shaheen was the pick of Pakistan Gold’s bowlers in terms of economy among the frontline wicket-takers, claiming 3-47 from his 10 overs, including a maiden. Abdul Subhan also took three wickets, finishing with 3-55 from eight overs. Faisal Akram and Mohammad Imran Randhawa claimed one wicket each, while Salman Mirza was run out.

Pakistan Gold needed 315 for victory and Shamyl Hussain gave them an aggressive start. However, Muhammad Akhlaq was dismissed for four with the score at 52.

Shamyl completed his half-century from 36 deliveries and eventually made 53 off 40 balls, striking six fours and two sixes. His dismissal to Shadab at 74-2 proved an important turning point as Pakistan Gold struggled to build meaningful partnerships thereafter.

Saad Khan was dismissed for eight, while Kamran Ghulam made 26 from 42 balls before being removed by Fakhar. Gold were reduced to 116-4 following Kamran’s dismissal.

Haider Ali attempted to revive the chase with 30 from 38 deliveries and Abdul Samad contributed 20, but their departures left Pakistan Gold struggling at 148-6.

Mohammad Hasnain then took control of the lower order, dismissing Saad Khan, Razaullah and Abdul Subhan to finish with 3-32. Pakistan Gold rapidly slipped from 144-5 to 170-9 as the Greens moved closer to victory.

Mehran Mumtaz also played an important role with the ball, taking 2-32, including the wickets of Haider Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Naseem Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab, Fakhar and Omair also contributed wickets during the innings.

Mohammad Imran Randhawa offered some late resistance with 19 from 33 deliveries but became the final batter dismissed when he was caught by Faheem off Omair. Pakistan Gold were bowled out for 186 in 37 overs, handing Pakistan Greens a convincing 128-run victory.

Brief scores: Pakistan Greens 314 all out in 50 overs (Fakhar Zaman 115, Omair Yousuf 74, Shadab Khan 61, Farhan Yousaf 40; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-47, Abdul Subhan 3-55) beat Pakistan Gold 186 all out in 37 overs (Shamyl Hussain 53, Haider Ali 30, Kamran Ghulam 26; Mohammad Hasnain 3-32, Mehran Mumtaz 2-32) by 128 runs.