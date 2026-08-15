Babar Azam Suffers Finger Injury Ahead of England Test Series

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was struck on his right hand during a warm-up match in England.

PCB medical staff advised him to sit out the remainder of the three-day practice game as a precaution.

The incident comes after Babar suffered a similar blow to his hand during the recent West Indies Test series.

Babar is expected to return to training at Headingley in Leeds on August 17.

Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam has suffered an injury scare ahead of the opening Test against England after being struck on the finger during Pakistan’s three-day warm-up match against the Professional County Club (PCC) Select XI at the Kent County Cricket Ground.

The incident occurred on the second day of the practice match when Babar was batting. On the final delivery of the 39th over, pacer Manny Lumsden bowled a sharp delivery that struck the right-handed batter on the finger.

Babar Azam retires hurt after a finger blow. 😔💔



Fingers struck again in the warm-up clash against PCC XI.



A worrying sign for Pakistan ahead of the Test series. 🏏🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/MswZfvfN19 — PakPassion.net (@PakPassion) August 14, 2026

Babar immediately showed signs of discomfort and dropped his bat after being hit. Pakistan’s medical staff attended to him on the field before he walked off, retiring hurt after scoring five runs from 17 deliveries.

Following an assessment, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Babar had been hit on his right hand and said the team doctor had advised him to take no further part in the practice match as a precaution.

“Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam while batting during the second day of the ongoing three-day practice match at Kent County Cricket Club was struck on the right hand by a ball,” the PCB said in its statement.

The board added that after being examined by the team doctor, Babar had been advised to rest for the remainder of the match as a precautionary measure.

The latest injury will be closely watched with Pakistan preparing for the first Test against England next week. It is also the second time within a month that Babar has been struck on the hand, following a similar incident during Pakistan’s Test series against the West Indies.

Despite the injury scare, the PCB indicated that Babar is expected to resume preparations shortly. The Pakistan captain is scheduled to participate in the team’s practice session at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds on August 17.