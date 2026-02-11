Australia thrash Ireland by 67 runs in T20 World Cup opener, Travis Head calls it ‘nice start’

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign began on a strong note for Australia as they crushed Ireland by 67 runs in Colombo, delivering a dominant all-round performance that underlined their title ambitions.

Playing at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Australia restricted Ireland to just 115 while defending a competitive total of 182/6. Stand-in captain Travis Head described the win as a “nice start” to the tournament and praised the team’s collective effort.

Chasing 183, Ireland’s innings never gained momentum. Captain Paul Stirling retired out for just one run after appearing to pull his hamstring. The early setback was compounded when Harry Tector departed for a three-ball duck on the final ball of the second over. Opener Ross Adair managed 12 before being dismissed by pace bowler Nathan Ellis in the third over, leaving Ireland reeling at 13/2.

The collapse continued as Curtis Campher (4), Benjamin Calitz (2) and Gareth Delany (11) fell in quick succession, with Ireland slipping to 43/5 by the end of the seventh over. A 46-run partnership between Lorcan Tucker and George Dockrell offered brief resistance, but leg-spinner Adam Zampa removed Tucker for 24 in the 14th over to break the stand. Australia then cleaned up the tail to seal a convincing 67-run victory.

Ellis and Zampa were the chief architects of the win, both claiming four wickets each. Ellis returned remarkable figures of 4/12, while Zampa finished with 4/23. Matthew Kuhnemann also chipped in with 1/29 to support the attack.

Speaking after the match, Head expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance. “Nice start. Obviously, it’s nice to get into the tournament. I thought everyone played really, really well, so positive note. The way Nel (Nathan Ellis) and Zamps (Adam Zampa) bowled throughout the second innings was exceptional. So, it’s what we need from them too, they are probably the leaders of our attack,” he said.

Head led the side in the absence of regular captain Mitchell Marsh, who missed the game after suffering a direct blow to the groin during training earlier in the week. The injury resulted in internal testicular bleeding, and Marsh will require rest and rehabilitation before returning to action.

Earlier, after winning the toss and opting to bat, Australia made steady progress despite an early setback. Head, opening alongside Josh Inglis, was run out for six in the second over after hitting a boundary in the first over. He had also been dropped at point by Calitz on the fifth ball of that over.

Inglis and Cameron Green accelerated the scoring, taking the Irish bowlers apart during the powerplay. Green scored a brisk 21 off 11 balls before being dismissed on the last ball of the fifth over by Mark Adair at mid-wicket. Australia ended the powerplay at 64/2.

Inglis continued his aggressive approach and smashed 37 off 17 balls before being dismissed by Dockrell in the over following the drinks break. Glenn Maxwell, known for delivering in ICC events, was sent back for nine by Tector.

Matt Renshaw, batting at number four, steadied the innings alongside Marcus Stoinis after Australia had lost three wickets for 32 runs. The pair added 61 runs for the fifth wicket, rebuilding the innings. Renshaw contributed 37 off 33 balls before his dismissal.

Stoinis emerged as Australia’s top scorer, making 45 off 29 deliveries, including two fours and a six. He was particularly effective in rotating the strike, collecting 31 runs through singles and doubles to keep the scoreboard ticking. His effort, along with valuable contributions from Inglis and Renshaw, propelled Australia to 182/6 in their 20 overs.