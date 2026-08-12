7.4 Quake Devastates Western Colombia, Killing at Least 111

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on August 10, with its epicentre near San José del Palmar in Chocó.

At least 111 people were confirmed dead in initial official figures, while hundreds were injured and many remained missing.

Buildings, homes and medical facilities were damaged across several cities as rescue teams searched through rubble.

Colombia declared a national emergency as international assistance began arriving for rescue and relief operations.

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on August 10, leaving at least 111 people dead and causing widespread destruction across several cities. The earthquake, centred near San José del Palmar in the Chocó department, was described as Colombia’s strongest earthquake of the 21st century.

They escaped just moments before their house collapsed during a 7.4 magnitude earthquake in Colombia pic.twitter.com/Ppo2AYt3C1 — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) August 11, 2026

The earthquake was felt across a wide area of the country, including the capital Bogotá, while some of the most serious destruction was reported in Cali, Pereira, Manizales, Quibdó and other communities in western Colombia. Buildings collapsed or suffered structural damage, while hospitals and other essential infrastructure were also affected.

Powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Manizales, Colombia 🇨🇴 (10.08.2026) pic.twitter.com/zoWkaaWDGG — Disaster News (@Top_Disaster) August 10, 2026

Initial official figures placed the death toll at 111, although authorities warned that the number could rise as emergency teams reached damaged communities and continued searching collapsed structures. Hundreds of people were injured, while many others were reported missing or trapped following the earthquake.

🇨🇴 TERREMOTO EN COLOMBIA 🇨🇴



Daños enormes en Pereira y varias ciudades del país tras potente terremoto de magnitud 7,4.



🇨🇴 | COBERTURA ININTERRUMPIDA.

🇨🇴 | AHORA en @AlertaNews24. pic.twitter.com/PydNenQcVu — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) August 10, 2026

Rescue workers, emergency personnel and volunteers continued searching through piles of concrete and debris for survivors. Aftershocks added to concerns in the affected areas, forcing residents to remain cautious around weakened buildings. More than 20 aftershocks were recorded following the main earthquake, including stronger secondary tremors.

The Colombian government declared a national emergency as authorities mobilised rescue personnel, military support and relief supplies for affected communities. Emergency measures were introduced to accelerate the delivery of resources and assistance to areas hit by the disaster.

International assistance also began arriving as the scale of the destruction became clearer. The United States pledged $15.5 million in assistance, while El Salvador, Mexico, Chile and other countries offered support to Colombia as rescue and recovery efforts continued.

🇨🇴 | TERREMOTO EN COLOMBIA: Momento del sismo en el aeropuerto de Pereira: pic.twitter.com/0IUH8GhFsx — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) August 10, 2026

The earthquake has left thousands of Colombians facing damaged homes, disrupted services and uncertainty as authorities continue assessing losses. Rescue operations remain the immediate priority, particularly in badly affected urban areas and remote parts of Chocó where damaged communications and difficult terrain have complicated efforts to determine the full extent of the disaster.