Six Terrorists Killed in Two Intelligence-Based Operations in Balochistan

Six terrorists were killed in two separate intelligence-based operations in Balochistan on Monday.

Four were killed in a mountainous area between Ziarat and Harnai, while two others were killed near Killi Zaik.

Three terrorists were also injured, while weapons, grenades and IED-making material were recovered.

Security forces are continuing search and sanitisation operations as part of the ongoing Radd-ul-Fitna-3 campaign.

Six terrorists were killed in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) carried out by security forces in Balochistan on Monday, as counterterrorism operations continued across the province.

In the latest operation, four terrorists were killed in a mountainous area along the border between Ziarat and Harnai after security forces received intelligence about their presence.

Surveillance of the area confirmed that three to four terrorists were hiding inside an abandoned house. Security forces subsequently surrounded the hideout and targeted it, killing four terrorists.

Following the operation, security personnel launched a search and sanitisation exercise in the surrounding area to locate any remaining terrorist elements.

Earlier on Monday, security forces conducted another intelligence-based operation in the Killi Zaik area, where two terrorists were killed and three others injured.

The operation was launched after information was received about the presence of terrorists between Killi Zaik and Kaghli, approximately 12 kilometres north of Baseema Camp.

An exchange of fire took place during the operation, resulting in the deaths of two terrorists. One of those killed was identified as Mushtaq Ahmed, alias Koh Yar.

Security forces also recovered ammunition, magazines, hand grenades and material used in the preparation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The operations were carried out as part of the ongoing Radd-ul-Fitna-3 counterterrorism campaign aimed at eliminating terrorist networks and their support structures.

The federal government last year designated terrorist groups operating in Balochistan under the term “Fitna al-Hindustan”, accusing India of supporting these groups as proxies. The state separately uses the term “Fitna al-Khawarij” for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Security operations have intensified in Balochistan following a deadly attack earlier this month in the Kach Mangi Phase III area of Ziarat.

At least 30 people, including 27 police personnel, were martyred when terrorists ambushed police personnel deployed in the area, leading to hours of gun battles. Several civilians and police personnel were also abducted following the attack.

In response, the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and Balochistan Police launched a joint operation, with security forces stepping up intelligence-driven actions against terrorist networks across the province.

Security forces have reiterated that counterterrorism operations will continue until terrorist elements are eliminated and lasting peace is restored in Balochistan.