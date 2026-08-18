Rana Sanaullah Says Imran Khan Receiving ‘Best Available’ Treatment, Rejects Health Concerns

Rana Sanaullah says information obtained by him did not confirm concerns raised about Imran Khan’s blood pressure.

He says the PTI founder received the best available treatment for his eye condition, including injections and examinations at PIMS.

According to Sanaullah, doctors proposed by Imran Khan’s family or party were also involved in his treatment.

He says Imran expressed satisfaction with his medical care and gave written consent during different stages of treatment.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has rejected concerns over PTI founder Imran Khan’s medical treatment in prison, saying the former prime minister has received the “best available” care for his eye condition and that information obtained by him did not confirm concerns regarding his blood pressure.

Speaking in the Senate in response to concerns raised by Leader of the Opposition Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Sanaullah said the opposition leader had focused on Imran Khan’s health and alleged difficulties surrounding his treatment in prison.

Addressing the chairman, Sanaullah said that under the law, responsibility for a person in judicial custody rests with the relevant judicial authorities as well as the officials who physically hold the prisoner in custody.

He maintained that if any negligence occurred in the medical treatment of a prisoner, the authorities responsible for that person’s custody would also be answerable.

Responding specifically to concerns about Imran Khan’s blood pressure, Sanaullah said he had personally sought information on the matter after the issue was raised by the opposition leader.

According to Sanaullah, the information he received did not substantiate the concerns expressed in the Senate regarding Imran Khan’s blood pressure.

He also provided details about treatment for the PTI founder’s eye condition, saying Imran had received the best available medical care in Pakistan and treatment comparable to what was available internationally for such a condition.

Sanaullah said the required injections were administered on time, while medical tests were conducted both inside the jail and at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad.

He further said doctors from Shifa were involved in Imran Khan’s treatment. According to him, doctors whose names had been suggested by the former prime minister’s family or political party were also included in the medical process.

The medical team was satisfied with the treatment provided, Sanaullah said, adding that Imran Khan himself had also expressed satisfaction.

He claimed that written records from different stages of the treatment showed that Imran had given his consent and expressed satisfaction with the medical care being provided.

Turning to the legal disputes surrounding Imran Khan’s imprisonment and meetings, Sanaullah said several petitions were currently being heard by the courts.

He said matters relating to the PTI founder were under consideration before both the Islamabad High Court and the Supreme Court, maintaining that such issues should be addressed in accordance with the law, rules and regulations.

Sanaullah also responded to remarks suggesting that political figures understood what happened behind the scenes during periods of imprisonment. Addressing Raja Nasir Abbas, he said that if he knew what was being referred to, then the opposition leader knew it as well.

“You have every right to raise your voice in this House,” Sanaullah said, adding that opposition members were free to present their political position and narrative in the Senate.

However, he maintained that questions concerning judicial custody, medical treatment and other legal matters had to be considered within the framework of the law.

Referring to meetings involving PTI leaders, Sanaullah said interactions were taking place and mentioned Barrister Gohar Khan in this context.

He also told the House that he and the deputy prime minister had recently visited Gohar Khan’s residence to offer condolences over the death of his mother.

Sanaullah concluded by reiterating that while the opposition was entitled to raise its concerns in Parliament, the legal position concerning Imran Khan’s custody and related matters remained governed by existing rules, regulations and court proceedings.