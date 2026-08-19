PML-N Senator Abid Sher Ali Marries for Second Time

PML-N senior leader Senator Abid Sher Ali has tied the knot for the second time.

The nikah ceremony was held at a local hotel in Islamabad.

His father, brothers and other close relatives attended the ceremony.

His second wife belongs to a family from Haripur.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and Senator Abid Sher Ali has married for the second time, with the nikah ceremony taking place at a local hotel in Islamabad.

The ceremony was attended by close family members, including his father Chaudhry Sher Ali, his brothers and other relatives.

According to available details, Abid Sher Ali’s second wife belongs to a family from Haripur.

Abid Sher Ali was previously married, but his first wife passed away several years ago.