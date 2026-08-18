PM Shehbaz Orders Urgent Completion of Islamabad Technology Park

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed dissatisfaction over delays in completing the Islamabad Technology Park.

Authorities have been directed to speed up construction and make the technology park operational on a priority basis.

The prime minister ordered the facility’s operations to be fully outsourced.

All federal ministries have shifted to the e-office system, with its expansion to other government institutions underway.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to accelerate work on the Islamabad Technology Park and make the facility operational as soon as possible, expressing dissatisfaction over delays in the project’s completion.

The directives were issued during a meeting chaired by the prime minister to review reforms at the National Information Technology Board (NITB) and assess progress on the technology park.

Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Cheema, Mosaddiq Masood Malik and Shaza Fatima Khawaja attended the meeting, along with senior officials from relevant government institutions.

During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need to provide citizens with modern, efficient and easily accessible digital government services. He directed the NITB and other relevant institutions to coordinate closely so that public services could be delivered in a timely, transparent and convenient manner.

The prime minister said improving citizens’ access to government services remained an important priority and called for digital platforms to be continuously upgraded in line with changing technological requirements.

He described the transition of federal ministries to the e-office system as a major reform under the government’s broader IT and digitalisation programme. Authorities were instructed to extend the e-office system to subordinate federal departments and government-owned institutions while speeding up the overall digitisation of the public sector.

Shehbaz Sharif also directed officials to increase the use of modern technology across government institutions and complete the digitisation of government property records at the earliest.

Reviewing progress on the Islamabad Technology Park, the prime minister expressed concern over the delay in its completion and ordered the relevant authorities to expedite construction. He also directed that the operations of the technology park be completely outsourced.

Officials informed the meeting that the rightsizing process at the NITB had been completed and appointments to key positions were being carried out through a transparent process.

The meeting was further informed that all federal ministries had already migrated to the e-office system. Work is now underway to expand the system to other federal departments and government-owned institutions.

Officials also presented the latest progress on the construction of the Islamabad Technology Park and briefed the prime minister on the project’s current status.