Pakistan’s Weekly Inflation Rises 0.15%, Annual Rate Reaches 9.11%

Weekly inflation increased by 0.15%, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Prices of 20 essential items increased, nine declined and 22 remained unchanged.

Onions recorded the largest weekly increase of 24.68%.

Tomatoes were 143.77% more expensive compared with the same period last year.

Pakistan’s weekly inflation increased by 0.15%, while the annual inflation rate reached 9.11%, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The weekly inflation report showed mixed movements in essential commodity prices. Out of the items monitored, prices of 20 increased during the week, nine recorded declines and 22 remained unchanged.

Onions saw the sharpest weekly increase, with prices jumping 24.68%. Gram lentils became 3.35% more expensive, while chicken prices increased by 2.45%.

Consumers also faced higher prices for several other household essentials. LPG prices rose by 0.67%, while tea, mustard oil, yoghurt and masoor lentils also recorded increases during the week.

Some commodities, however, provided relief. Petrol recorded the biggest weekly decline, falling by 2.35%. Tomato prices decreased by 1.26%, while potatoes became 0.73% cheaper.

Diesel prices declined by 0.29% during the week. Prices of bananas, moong lentils, eggs and sugar also fell compared with the previous week.

The year-on-year figures showed much sharper increases in several essential commodities. Tomatoes recorded the biggest annual surge, with prices rising by 143.77%, while onions became 125.75% more expensive compared with the same period last year.

Wheat flour prices increased by 77.41% on an annual basis, while LPG became 55.41% more expensive. Diesel prices were up 34.05% compared with a year earlier, while petrol recorded an annual increase of 23.02%.

Bananas, chilli powder, mutton and beef also registered double-digit increases on a year-on-year basis, indicating continued price pressure across several food categories.

At the same time, some essential items were cheaper compared with last year. Potato prices declined by 30%, marking one of the largest annual decreases reported by PBS.

Sugar prices fell by 17.93% year-on-year, while chicken became 17.45% cheaper. Gram lentils, eggs and moong lentils also recorded annual price declines.