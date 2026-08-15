Pakistan’s Measures Cut Illegal Immigration to Europe by 47%, Says Naqvi

Mohsin Naqvi says Pakistan’s measures have reduced illegal immigration to Europe by 47% over the past year.

Pakistan and Norway agreed to strengthen cooperation on counterterrorism, irregular migration and police training.

The two sides also discussed Afghanistan and the use of Afghan soil for terrorist attacks against Pakistan.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide praised Pakistan’s regional diplomatic role and the Pakistani community’s contribution in Norway.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said Pakistan’s measures against illegal immigration have led to a 47 per cent reduction in irregular migration to Europe during the past more than one year, as Islamabad continues to pursue what he described as a zero-tolerance policy against illegal immigration.

Naqvi made the remarks during a meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, who called on him at the Ministry of Interior on Friday. The two sides discussed bilateral relations as well as regional security issues and agreed to expand cooperation in several key areas.

According to the Ministry of Interior, Pakistan and Norway agreed to strengthen collaboration in counterterrorism, prevention of irregular migration, police training and mutual legal assistance. Naqvi welcomed Eide to the ministry during his two-day visit to Pakistan, the first by a Norwegian foreign minister in a decade.

The interior minister said Pakistan’s efforts to prevent illegal immigration had also received appreciation from the European Union. He stressed that expanding opportunities for legal migration was essential to effectively tackle irregular migration.

Regional security featured prominently in the talks, with the two sides discussing the situation in Afghanistan, the activities of banned organisations operating from the country and the alleged use of Afghan territory for terrorist attacks against Pakistan.

Naqvi said Afghan soil continued to be used for terrorism targeting Pakistan and called for collective international efforts to eliminate the threat. He said Pakistan was standing as a barrier between the world and terrorism and stressed that coordinated action was necessary for its complete eradication.

The interior minister also expressed hope that Eide’s visit would become an important milestone in further strengthening relations between Pakistan and Norway.

During the meeting, the Norwegian foreign minister appreciated what he described as Pakistan’s constructive and active role in efforts to reduce tensions between the United States and Iran.

Eide also highlighted the contribution of the Pakistani community in Norway, acknowledging its role in several sectors of Norwegian society, including politics and healthcare.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Interior Secretary Ahmad Raza Sarwar and other senior officials were also present during the meeting.