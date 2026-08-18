Foreign Office Rejects India’s ‘Baseless’ Terror Claims Linking Pakistan to Arrested Suspects

Pakistan has strongly rejected Indian allegations linking it to the arrest of more than 200 alleged terror suspects.

The Foreign Office described the claims as part of a campaign aimed at blaming Pakistan for India’s domestic security challenges.

Islamabad accused New Delhi of involvement in state-sponsored terrorism, targeted killings and destabilising activities beyond its borders.

Pakistan urged the international community to reject the allegations and hold India accountable for its alleged actions in the region.

Pakistan on Monday strongly rejected allegations by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah linking Islamabad to more than 200 alleged terror suspects recently arrested in India, describing the claims as “baseless” and part of what it called a politically motivated campaign against Pakistan.

Responding to the allegations, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said Pakistan categorically rejected attempts by the Indian home minister to associate the country with arrests made by Indian security agencies.

Earlier on Monday, Shah claimed that Indian security agencies had arrested more than 200 alleged “terror operatives” with purported links to Pakistan and had prevented possible attacks around India’s Independence Day celebrations last week.

According to Shah, a multi-state operation was conducted on August 12 across 14 Indian states, three days before India marked its 80th year of independence from British colonial rule. He alleged that those detained were associated with a group receiving support from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The Indian home minister further claimed that security agencies recovered pistols, live ammunition, grenades allegedly carrying Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings and crude explosive devices during the operation.

Rejecting the accusations, Andrabi said such claims represented another example of what Pakistan viewed as India’s “malicious campaign” against the country. He accused New Delhi of attempting to divert attention from its own domestic security challenges while using Pakistan as a target for political purposes at home.

The Foreign Office spokesperson also levelled counter-allegations against India, accusing it of suppressing minorities and dissent domestically while engaging in terrorism and supporting militant activities outside its borders.

Andrabi said what he described as India’s “unfounded insinuations” against Pakistan could not divert international attention from allegations of state-sponsored terrorism, targeted assassinations and subversive activities on foreign soil.

He maintained that Islamabad had repeatedly presented evidence regarding what it says is India’s involvement in terrorism and destabilising activities inside Pakistan.

The spokesperson cited convicted Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, describing his case as evidence of India’s direct involvement in subversive and terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Pakistan also urged the international community to reject what it described as India’s unsubstantiated allegations and called for New Delhi to be held accountable for alleged state-sponsored terrorism in the region.

The latest exchange comes amid longstanding accusations between the two countries over terrorism. India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border militant activity, while Islamabad has accused New Delhi of financing and backing militant groups operating against Pakistan.

Similar allegations were exchanged at the United Nations Security Council last month, when Pakistan’s First Secretary Ansar Shah rejected Indian claims of cross-border terrorism.

Shah told the UNSC that India’s terrorism allegations were intended to conceal what Pakistan describes as New Delhi’s own sponsorship and financing of terrorism against the country. He accused India of supporting the TTP, BLA and Majeed Brigade, groups that he said had killed thousands of Pakistani civilians and law enforcement personnel, including women and children.

The Pakistani diplomat also referred to allegations of India’s involvement in extraterritorial killings, including cases in North America, and argued that New Delhi should not portray itself solely as a victim of terrorism.

He further accused India of carrying out state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, saying the Kashmiri population continued to be denied its right to self-determination despite relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The latest statements underscore the continuing diplomatic tensions between Pakistan and India, with both sides once again trading serious allegations over terrorism and regional security.