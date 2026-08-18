Rajab Butt Explains Why He Shows Off His Wealth on Social Media

YouTuber Rajab Butt has explained why he frequently features expensive cars and his lifestyle in his social media content.

He says major purchases naturally become part of his vlogs because his personal life is central to his content.

Butt has previously claimed to be a billionaire and says his income comes from YouTube as well as different business ventures.

He argues that displaying expensive possessions is part of his content strategy rather than simply a desire to show off.

Pakistani YouTuber and social media influencer Rajab Butt has explained why he openly displays his wealth, expensive cars and lifestyle online, saying that major events and purchases in his life naturally become material for his vlogs.

Butt is among Pakistan’s most widely discussed social media personalities and has frequently attracted attention over controversies beyond his online content. He has remained in the spotlight over disputes, legal matters and issues surrounding his married life. While his outspoken personality and lifestyle have attracted a large following, his tendency to prominently display wealth has also drawn criticism from some social media users.

Speaking in a recent interview, Butt addressed the criticism and said he does not see a reason to hide his financial position when his life itself forms a significant part of the content he produces.

The YouTuber, who has previously claimed to be a billionaire, has said that he accumulated his wealth not only through YouTube but also through various business ventures.

Explaining his approach, Butt said that if he earns through YouTube and then buys a car worth Rs50 million, it is natural for him to make a vlog about the purchase. He argued that content creators even turn occasions such as birthday celebrations into videos, so it would make little sense for him to leave major and expensive developments in his own life out of his content.

According to Butt, keeping viewers interested is an important part of being a YouTuber, which is why his cars, lifestyle and other significant purchases regularly appear in his videos.

He maintained that showcasing his wealth should therefore not be viewed solely as a personal desire to flaunt expensive possessions, but also as part of the way he creates and presents content to his audience.