World Leaders Congratulate Pakistan on 79th Independence Day

Leaders from several countries extended Independence Day greetings to Pakistan.

Messages highlighted hopes for Pakistan’s peace, prosperity and continued development.

The United States, China and Russia reaffirmed their partnerships with Pakistan.

Iran and Saudi Arabia stressed stronger bilateral relations and cooperation.

World leaders and friendly nations extended greetings to Pakistan as the country celebrated its 79th Independence Day, offering wishes for peace, prosperity and stronger bilateral relations.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described the occasion as an opportunity to recognise the achievements of the Pakistani nation. He stressed the importance of greater coordination between Tehran and Islamabad and reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations based on mutual trust and respect.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated President Asif Ali Zardari and conveyed best wishes for Pakistan’s development, prosperity and stability. The Saudi leadership also reaffirmed its commitment to further strengthening longstanding relations between the two countries.

China also congratulated Pakistan, with the Chinese Embassy expressing its best wishes for lasting peace and prosperity. It highlighted the close friendship between the two countries and expressed confidence that their partnership would continue to grow.

Heartfelt congratulations to our brothers and sisters in Pakistan🇵🇰 on celebrating their Independence Day! Wishing Pakistan eternal peace and prosperity. Hand in hand, our ironclad friendship will continue to thrive. Chin–Pak Dosti Zindabad!🤝



پاکستان میں اپنے بھائیوں اور بہنوں… pic.twitter.com/OiCzQqXcZg — Chinese Emb Pakistan (@CathayPak) August 14, 2026

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended congratulations to the Pakistani people and reaffirmed the longstanding US-Pakistan partnership. He highlighted cooperation in areas including regional mediation, critical minerals, energy, counterterrorism, cultural heritage, trade and investment.

پاکستان کے یومِ آزادی کے موقع پر سیکرٹری خارجہ مارکو روبیو کا پریس بیان: ریاستہائے متحدہ امریکہ کی جانب سے، میں پاکستان کے عوام کو ان کے یومِ آزادی پر دلی مبارکباد پیش کرتا ہوں۔

علاقائی ثالثی، اہم معدنیات، توانائی، انسدادِ دہشت گردی، ثقافتی ورثے اور تجارت و سرمایہ کاری کے شعبوں… https://t.co/CUf3fcm6oW — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) August 14, 2026

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent greetings to President Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, wishing peace, prosperity and well-being for Pakistan. Putin said Pakistan-Russia relations were developing successfully, with cooperation continuing in political, economic, humanitarian and regional affairs.

Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa also conveyed Independence Day greetings, while Turkiye congratulated Pakistan and described it as a friendly and brotherly country.

Congratulations to friendly and brotherly Pakistan on its Day of Independence! 🇹🇷🇵🇰



Pakistan Zindabad! pic.twitter.com/7Tspj8rg32 — Turkish MFA (@MFATurkiye) August 14, 2026

Azerbaijan extended heartfelt congratulations on Pakistan’s 79 years of independence, while Egypt expressed hope for deeper historic friendship and stronger cooperation between the two countries.

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the brotherly people and the Government of Pakistan.



Happy Independence Day, Pakistan! 🇦🇿-🇵🇰@ForeignOfficePk pic.twitter.com/6MMHXJROnE — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) August 14, 2026

Germany’s Ambassador to Pakistan Ina Lepel also congratulated Pakistanis, expressing hopes for peace, prosperity and development as well as stronger Pakistan-Germany relations.

Former Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih extended greetings to President Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz and the people of Pakistan, expressing hope that the longstanding fraternal relationship between Pakistan and the Maldives would continue to strengthen.