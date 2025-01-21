Saif Ali Khan returns home after knife attack and hospitalization

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from the hospital following a miraculous recovery from a brutal knife attack at his Mumbai residence. The actor was seen leaving the hospital on Tuesday, smiling and waving to the cameras, with his hand visibly bandaged.

The attack occurred last Thursday during an attempted burglary at Saif Ali Khan’s home in Mumbai. The assailant stabbed the actor six times, leaving him critically injured. Saif was immediately rushed to the hospital around 3 AM by his son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and a house help. Following emergency surgery, the actor remained under medical care for several days.

The Mumbai Police have apprehended the suspect, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national who had been living in the city under the alias Vijay Das for the past few months. The arrest was made on Sunday, just days after the incident.

The incident has left the Bollywood community shaken, with many expressing concern for Saif’s safety and well-being. The actor, known for his roles in hit films such as Race 2 and Cocktail, is a father of four. He shares two sons, Taimur and Jeh, with his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and two children, Sara and Ibrahim, with his ex-wife, Amrita Singh.

Fellow celebrities and fans have extended their support and well wishes for Saif’s speedy recovery. The incident has raised awareness about security concerns among Bollywood stars, with many urging increased vigilance.