2025 Oscar nominations full list, see category wise listing here

The 2025 Academy Award nominations have been announced, with Netflix’s Emilia Pérez leading the pack with 13 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Jacques Audiard, and Best Actress for Karla Sofia Gascon. Following closely are Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist and the musical Wicked, both earning 10 nominations each. The Oscars will take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre, hosted by Conan O’Brien, marking his debut as the event’s host.

The Best Picture category features a diverse lineup, including Anora, The Brutalist, Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys, and Wicked. Notable acting nominees include Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), and Mikey Madison (Anora). In the international category, Emilia Pérez continues to shine, alongside contenders like I’m Still Here and The Seed of the Sacred Fig.

Here’s the full list of 2025 Oscar nominations:

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Original Screenplay

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, and Alex David, September 5

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

The Wild Robot

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup D’Etat

Sugarcane

Best International Feature

I’m Still Here

The Girl With the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Best Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Original Song

“El Mal,” Emilia Pérez

“The Journey,” The Six Triple Eight

“Like a Bird,” Sing Sing

“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez

“Never Too Late,” Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best Live-Action Short

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Animated Short

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Documentary Short

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Academy Honorary Awards

Quincy Jones

Juliet Taylor

Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award

Richard Curtis

Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award

Barbara Broccoli

Michael G. Wilson

For the first time, the Oscars will stream live on Hulu in addition to its broadcast on ABC, allowing audiences wider access to the event. With films spanning a variety of genres and themes, the nominations highlight a year of bold storytelling and exceptional artistry in cinema.