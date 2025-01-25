2025 Oscar nominations full list, see category wise listing here
The 2025 Academy Award nominations have been announced, with Netflix’s Emilia Pérez leading the pack with 13 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Jacques Audiard, and Best Actress for Karla Sofia Gascon. Following closely are Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist and the musical Wicked, both earning 10 nominations each. The Oscars will take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre, hosted by Conan O’Brien, marking his debut as the event’s host.
The Best Picture category features a diverse lineup, including Anora, The Brutalist, Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys, and Wicked. Notable acting nominees include Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), and Mikey Madison (Anora). In the international category, Emilia Pérez continues to shine, alongside contenders like I’m Still Here and The Seed of the Sacred Fig.
Here’s the full list of 2025 Oscar nominations:
Best Picture
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- I’m Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Director
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
- James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best Actor
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Actress
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best Supporting Actor
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
- Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Adapted Screenplay
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
Best Original Screenplay
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
- Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
- Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, and Alex David, September 5
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best Animated Feature
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- The Wild Robot
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Best Documentary Feature
- Black Box Diaries
- No Other Land
- Porcelain War
- Soundtrack to a Coup D’Etat
- Sugarcane
Best International Feature
- I’m Still Here
- The Girl With the Needle
- Emilia Pérez
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Flow
Best Film Editing
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
Best Cinematography
- The Brutalist
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Maria
- Nosferatu
Best Production Design
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Best Costume Design
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- A Different Man
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Original Song
- “El Mal,” Emilia Pérez
- “The Journey,” The Six Triple Eight
- “Like a Bird,” Sing Sing
- “Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez
- “Never Too Late,” Elton John: Never Too Late
Best Original Score
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Sound
- A Complete Unknown
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Visual Effects
- Alien: Romulus
- Better Man
- Dune: Part Two
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked
Best Live-Action Short
- A Lien
- Anuja
- I’m Not a Robot
- The Last Ranger
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Best Animated Short
- Beautiful Men
- In the Shadow of the Cypress
- Magic Candies
- Wander to Wonder
- Yuck!
Best Documentary Short
- Death by Numbers
- I Am Ready, Warden
- Incident
- Instruments of a Beating Heart
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Academy Honorary Awards
- Quincy Jones
- Juliet Taylor
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
- Richard Curtis
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
- Barbara Broccoli
- Michael G. Wilson
For the first time, the Oscars will stream live on Hulu in addition to its broadcast on ABC, allowing audiences wider access to the event. With films spanning a variety of genres and themes, the nominations highlight a year of bold storytelling and exceptional artistry in cinema.
