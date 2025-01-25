Rakhi Sawant plans visit to Pakistan, shares sweet exchange with Hania Amir

Indian reality television star Rakhi Sawant has announced her humorous and heartfelt intention to visit Pakistan to meet Pakistani actress Hania Amir. Their playful interaction on social media has won the hearts of fans across both countries.

In a video shared online, Rakhi Sawant, dressed in a pink jacket and holding a suitcase, is seen at an airport. Known for her humorous personality, she jokingly stated that she is traveling to Pakistan due to the TikTok ban in India. Addressing Hania Amir, she said, “Hania, do you have space for me at your home? I am coming to our home — Rakhi Sawant, your sister from India.”

She added, “Hania, come and pick me from the airport. I’m coming to meet you, Nargis, Deedar, and all the big stars there.”

Hania Amir responded with a lighthearted video, saying, “Asalamuaalaikum everyone, good morning. I just want to say that earlier life was very sad, and then Rakhi jee came into my life. Rakhi jee, I am coming to pick you from the airport.”

The exchange between the two stars quickly went viral, with fans from both countries appreciating the camaraderie and positive vibes between them.

Both Hania Amir and Rakhi Sawant are known for their engaging and relatable social media activities. Hania, celebrated for her role in Mere Humsafar, combines her acting talent with a cheerful and humorous personality that resonates with her audience. Rakhi, on the other hand, is famous for her candid and entertaining style, often saying things that fans find highly relatable.

Hania Amir enjoys significant popularity not only in Pakistan but also in India, where she has a strong fan base. She has previously interacted with prominent Indian celebrities such as Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh. In December 2024, she was named the number one Pakistani star of the year and ranked ninth in the globally recognized Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World list published by a UK-based weekly.