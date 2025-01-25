Kubra Khan wedding; confirms she will tie knot in February

Pakistani actor Kubra Khan has confirmed her upcoming wedding, revealing that she will tie the knot in February. The Sang e Mar Mar star shared the news during an interview at a recent event, leaving fans excited about her new chapter.

When asked directly if her wedding was scheduled for February, Kubra responded with a simple “Yes.” The interviewer followed up with “In Sha Allah,” to which the actor smiled in acknowledgment. This announcement has fueled curiosity among fans, especially as rumors of her marriage to fellow actor Gohar Rasheed have been circulating on social media. Neither Kubra nor Gohar has addressed these speculations directly.

Adding to the buzz, Gohar recently posted a video on Instagram featuring prominent showbiz personalities and captioned it with the hashtag “#MereYaarKiShaadi,” sparking further intrigue. Kubra and Gohar share a history of working together, with their drama Jannat Se Aagay earning praise from audiences.

Kubra has also starred in major films like Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 and Parwaaz Hai Junoon, cementing her place as a leading figure in Pakistani entertainment. Fans eagerly await further details about her wedding plans.