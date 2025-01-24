Shab-e-Meraj 2025 to be observed on January 27 in Pakistan

Shab-e-Meraj, also known as Lailat al-Miraj or The Night Journey, will be observed in Pakistan on the evening of January 27, 2025. This sacred night marks the miraculous journey of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to the heavens, a cornerstone event in Islamic history that holds profound spiritual significance for Muslims worldwide.

In the Islamic calendar, Shab-e-Meraj falls on the 27th night of Rajab. In 2025, it will coincide with January 27 in Pakistan. The night is traditionally observed with special prayers in mosques, Quranic recitations, and night-long spiritual gatherings. Muslims use this time for reflection, supplication, and seeking forgiveness, aiming to draw closer to Allah.

While Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh will mark Shab-e-Meraj on January 27, the Arab world will begin observances on the evening of January 26 due to differences in moon sightings and time zones. Regardless of regional variations, the occasion unites Muslims worldwide in remembering the divine revelations and the gift of the five daily prayers bestowed upon Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during his ascension to the heavens.

Shab-e-Meraj, or Lailat al-Miraj, is a sacred night in Islam commemorating the miraculous journey of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from Makkah to Jerusalem and his ascension to the heavens. Known as Isra and Miraj, this journey, detailed in the Quran and Hadiths, involved the Prophet traveling on the Buraq to Masjid al-Aqsa and then ascending through the seven heavens, meeting prophets and receiving the divine command of five daily prayers (Salah). This event holds profound spiritual significance, symbolizing the Prophet’s unique connection with Allah and the blessings bestowed upon him.

Muslims worldwide observe Shab-e-Meraj with special prayers, Quranic recitations, and acts of devotion. Mosques host sermons highlighting the journey’s significance, while individuals engage in Dhikr, supplications, and charitable acts to seek Allah’s mercy and guidance. Preparations often include cleaning and decorating homes and mosques, fostering a spirit of reflection and unity. Beyond its historical importance, Shab-e-Meraj is a time for renewing faith, expressing gratitude, and strengthening one’s spiritual bond with Allah and His teachings.