PTI Prepares for Protest While Signalling Engagement With Government

PTI is preparing for protests against the government while also signalling willingness for political engagement.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas says talks are possible if the government arranges a meeting with the PTI founder.

He says PTI does not want negotiations at the Prime Minister’s House or Speaker’s Office because it does not recognise the government as legitimate.

Lawyers have also pointed to uncertainty surrounding the outcome of proceedings before a recently constituted bench.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is preparing for protests against the government while simultaneously sending signals that it remains open to political engagement, journalist Shahzeb Khanzada said during his analysis on Geo News programme “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath.”

At the beginning of the programme, Khanzada said PTI appeared to be pursuing two tracks at the same time — making preparations for an anti-government protest while also indicating its willingness to engage with the government.

Speaking on the programme, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas said that if the government wanted parliament to continue functioning, it should arrange a meeting between PTI representatives and the party’s founder.

He said that if the government was serious about negotiations, it should come forward for talks. However, he added that PTI did not want to go to the Prime Minister’s House for negotiations because doing so could, in its view, provide legal legitimacy to the government’s position.

According to Abbas, the same reasoning applies to PTI’s reluctance to hold negotiations through the Speaker’s Office, as the party does not recognise the government as legitimate.

He also commented on a matter raised by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, saying the identification of the problem was correct but describing the proposed remedy as illegal.

During the programme, lawyers also discussed ongoing legal proceedings, saying PTI may have, perhaps for the first time, come before a bench where the eventual outcome cannot easily be predicted from the proceedings.

Separately, the programme also discussed reports concerning Israeli soldiers suffering from serious mental health problems.