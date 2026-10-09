PM Shehbaz condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi airports, reaffirms Pakistan’s support

The prime minister condemned attacks on Riyadh and Abha airports that caused civilian deaths and injuries.

He praised Saudi forces and the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition for intercepting ballistic missiles.

Pakistan reaffirmed its support for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, security and right to defend itself.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Saudi Arabia after repeated Houthi attacks targeted the Kingdom, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport.

In a statement on X, the prime minister strongly condemned the attacks, describing them as terrorist acts that had caused loss of life and injuries among civilians.

He said Pakistan stood firmly with the Saudi leadership and people, reiterating its commitment to the Kingdom’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.

Shehbaz said this commitment was in line with the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement and recent decisions taken by its Strategic Political and Defense Committee.

The prime minister also expressed full support for Saudi Arabia’s legitimate right to defend its people and protect its cities and vital infrastructure.

He praised the vigilance and professionalism of the Saudi armed forces and the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition in intercepting multiple ballistic missiles. He also commended their continued efforts to protect civilians and safeguard the Kingdom.

Calling on the Houthi militia to immediately halt the attacks, Shehbaz pledged that Pakistan would continue to stand alongside Saudi Arabia in confronting these threats.