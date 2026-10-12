Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Türkiye condemn Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport

R4 countries condemn Houthi attacks as a violation of international law and Saudi sovereignty.

The strike on King Khalid International Airport reportedly killed 12 people and injured more than 300.

The joint statement expresses solidarity with Saudi Arabia and demands an immediate, unconditional halt to the attacks.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Türkiye have jointly condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi territory, including a strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that reportedly left 12 people dead and more than 300 injured.

🔊PR No.2️⃣8️⃣5️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ Joint Statement by the R4 Group 🔗⬇️ https://t.co/oy93JYi2qk — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) October 11, 2026

In a joint statement issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Office, the four countries, collectively known as the R4 Group, said the attacks violated international law as well as Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The group described the strikes as a direct threat to the kingdom’s security and stability and to the safety of civilians. It stressed that such attacks were unacceptable and could not be justified under any circumstances.

Reaffirming their solidarity with Saudi Arabia, the four countries held the Houthi militia responsible for the attacks and the resulting damage. They called on the group to cease its attacks immediately and without conditions.

According to Saudi Civil Defence, the reported death toll included four Saudi nationals and two Bangladeshi nationals. One national each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan was also reported among those killed.