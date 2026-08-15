Over Two Million People Will Reach Islamabad on September 27, Says KP CM Afridi

KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi says more than two million people will be brought to Islamabad on September 27.

Afridi says he will personally lead the long march.

A mega plantation campaign was launched in Nowshera, with 50,000 saplings planted at Spin Khak.

The chief minister says the provincial government is working in line with PTI founder Imran Khan’s vision.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has said that more than two million people will reach Islamabad on September 27, adding that he will personally lead the planned long march.

The chief minister made the remarks while addressing an Independence Day event in Spin Khak, Nowshera, where a mega plantation campaign was formally launched. Afridi attended the inaugural ceremony, during which 50,000 saplings were planted in the area.

Speaking about the provincial government’s plantation efforts, Afridi said 1.7 million saplings have been planted across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since March, while another one million are scheduled to be planted on September 6. He added that 600,000 saplings were planted across the province on August 14.

According to the chief minister, the government has set a target of planting another 1.4 million saplings by March under the mega plantation campaign. The plantation programme will cover a total of 10,000 kanals of land.

Afridi said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remain the provincial government’s top priority. He said a development budget of Rs235 billion has been allocated for the first time in the province’s history and claimed that the government is working in accordance with the vision of PTI founder Imran Khan.

He further said public money had not been spent on unnecessary projects. Referring to PTI’s political plans, Afridi said more than two million people would be brought to Islamabad on September 27 and that he would personally lead the long march.