India’s spin maestro Ravichandran Ashwin announces retirement from international cricket

India’s legendary off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, often hailed as a “spin wizard,” has brought down the curtain on an illustrious international cricket career. Ashwin made the announcement shortly after India’s Brisbane Test ended in a dramatic draw. Accompanied by India’s captain Rohit Sharma during the post-match press conference, Ashwin delivered the news that had been building anticipation throughout the match.

𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙠 𝙔𝙤𝙪 𝘼𝙨𝙝𝙬𝙞𝙣



A name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation



The ace spinner and #TeamIndia's invaluable all-rounder announces his retirement from international cricket.



Congratulations on a legendary career, @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/swSwcP3QXA — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2024

The 38-year-old’s retirement came with an emotional farewell, as he was embraced by Rohit Sharma and his long-time teammate Virat Kohli. “This is my last day as an international cricketer,” Ashwin said, adding that he wanted to celebrate the memories he made with his teammates over the years. “We’re the last bunch of OGs, and today marks my date of having played at this level.”

Ashwin expressed gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), his fellow players, and the coaches who supported him throughout his career. He singled out names such as Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, and others for their significant roles in his journey.

Ashwin’s career spanned over two decades and left an indelible mark on Indian cricket. Known for his tactical brilliance and innovative approach, he redefined off-spin by blending traditional techniques with unique variations.

In Test cricket, Ashwin’s record is monumental. With 537 wickets in 106 matches, including 37 five-wicket hauls, he stands as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format, trailing only the legendary Anil Kumble (619 wickets). Globally, he is the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Test history and second in five-wicket hauls, behind Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan (67). Ashwin also contributed 3,503 runs in Tests, solidifying his reputation as a reliable lower-order batsman.

In white-ball cricket, Ashwin’s numbers are equally impressive. In 116 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), he claimed 156 wickets at an average of 33.20, with best figures of 4/25. He also scored 707 runs, including a fifty. In T20 Internationals, Ashwin took 72 wickets in 65 matches, with best figures of 4/8, while contributing 184 runs with the bat.

Across all formats, Ashwin amassed 765 wickets in 287 matches, making him India’s second-highest wicket-taker behind Kumble (953).

Ashwin’s influence extended far beyond statistics. He was instrumental in India’s rise as a dominant force in Test cricket from 2014 to 2019, spearheading the bowling attack with unmatched skill, especially in home conditions. His versatility also made him a key player in white-ball cricket, contributing to India’s victories in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.