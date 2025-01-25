Indian filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma sentenced to 3 months in jail

Indian filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been sentenced to three months in jail by the Andheri Magistrate Court in Mumbai in connection with a cheque bounce case. The court has also directed Varma to pay a compensation of $4,520 to the complainant within three months. Failure to do so will result in an additional three months of imprisonment.

The case, which dates back to 2018, was filed by a company named Shree, represented by Maheshchandra Mishra. It alleged that Ram Gopal Varma’s company had issued a cheque that bounced due to insufficient funds. The complaint was lodged under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs cases of dishonored cheques in India.

After a prolonged legal battle spanning nearly seven years, the court found the filmmaker guilty. During the recent hearing, Varma was absent, leading the judge to issue a non-bailable arrest warrant against him, further complicating the matter.

Ram Gopal Varma addressed the sentencing via social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He clarified that the case involved an amount of ₹2.38 lakh and related to a former employee. “With regard to the news about me and Andheri court, I want to clarify that it is to do with a 7-year-old case of ₹2 lakh 38 thousand amount, relating to my ex-employee. My advocates are attending to it, and since the matter is in court, I cannot say anything further,” he wrote.

Despite his sentencing, Varma’s legal team is reportedly working to resolve the matter.

In 2022, the filmmaker had secured bail in the case. However, earlier this week, he was convicted. The court’s order emphasized that the compensation must be paid promptly, failing which Varma would face additional imprisonment.

The case has added to the legal troubles faced by the acclaimed director, known for his innovative work in Indian cinema. However, these developments have not stalled his professional endeavors. Varma’s latest directorial venture, Vyuham, released in 2024, explores the events surrounding the death of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy. He has also announced a new project titled Syndicate. Describing it as a “scary film,” the director stated it would delve into the horrors of human behavior without any supernatural elements.