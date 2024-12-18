India vs Australia 3rd Test: Rain forces draw, series level at 1-1

The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia concluded in a draw after persistent rain disrupted play at The Gabba, leaving the series level at 1-1. Despite valiant efforts from both sides, the weather proved to be the ultimate decider in the crucial match on Wednesday.

Chasing a challenging target of 275 runs set by Australia, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul started confidently, countering the fiery pace attack of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. The duo showcased impeccable timing and composure, keeping the scoreboard moving. However, the match came to a halt on Day 5 as rain intervened, allowing only 24 balls of play during the final session.

Australia’s skipper Pat Cummins made a bold decision to declare their second innings at 89/7, aiming to set up a result. The declaration came after an aggressive but risky batting display, with Usman Khawaja hitting a couple of boundaries to set the tone. However, India’s bowlers quickly capitalized, reducing Australia to 28/4 within the first 10 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah and debutant Akash Deep were instrumental in dismantling Australia’s lineup. Bumrah’s precision and Akash’s aggressive pace led to consistent breakthroughs. Alex Carey (20*), Travis Head (17), and Cummins (22) added some quick runs, helping Australia reach 89/7 before declaring.

Earlier, India had been bowled out for 260 in response to Australia’s first-innings total of 445. Australia’s massive score was powered by a sublime 152 from Travis Head and a century (101) from Steven Smith. Indian bowlers struggled to contain the Australian top order, but Akash Deep and Bumrah eventually found their rhythm.

India’s batting effort was anchored by KL Rahul’s gritty 84 and Ravindra Jadeja’s crucial 77. However, the top order, including Virat Kohli, fell prey to a relentless Australian attack led by Starc, Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood. Hazlewood’s dismissal of Kohli was particularly significant, although he later sustained an injury.

Despite their efforts, India fell short of avoiding the follow-on until Bumrah and Akash staged a remarkable late-order resistance. Their partnership not only took India past the follow-on mark but also instilled hope of salvaging the Test.

Day 5 began with India’s tail wagging as Bumrah and Akash frustrated the Australian bowlers, adding crucial runs. Nathan Lyon and Travis Head bowled in tandem to target India’s lower order, with Head finally dismissing Akash with a clever slider. Akash departed after a valiant 31 off 44 balls, leaving Jasprit Bumrah to lead the charge.

As the day progressed, ominous clouds loomed over Brisbane, and rain eventually brought the match to an abrupt halt. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the result on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “The play has been abandoned in Brisbane and the match is drawn. After the Third Test, the series is evenly poised at 1-1.”

With the series tied 1-1, the final Test promises to be a thrilling decider, as both teams look to claim the coveted trophy.