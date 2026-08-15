Imran Khan May Get Some Relief as Political Tensions Ease, Says Najam Sethi

Najam Sethi says signs are emerging of possible relief for former prime minister Imran Khan.

He believes an important development could take place around August 28.

Sethi says efforts may be underway to bring PTI back into the political process.

A possible meeting between Imran Khan and Aleema Khan could also prove significant.

Senior journalist and political analyst Najam Sethi has said that political tensions surrounding former prime minister Imran Khan appear to be easing, with signs suggesting that he could receive some relief in the coming days.

Sharing his assessment of the current political situation, Sethi said the “ice is beginning to melt” and developments expected around August 28 could provide a clearer picture of what lies ahead for Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to Sethi, there may be an effort to accommodate PTI within the political process in some form. However, he noted that no final announcement has yet been made by the party and Imran Khan’s approval would remain important in determining how any such political arrangement moves forward.

Sethi also discussed President Asif Ali Zardari, saying speculation surrounding his health and political role should not be exaggerated. He suggested that there was currently no major cause for concern regarding Zardari’s health and said the president continues to remain relevant in important political developments.

Turning to PTI, Sethi said the party also appears interested in seeing political tensions decline and creating space for dialogue or communication. He suggested that a possible meeting between Imran Khan and his sister Aleema Khan could become an important development in this context.

According to Sethi, considerable time has passed since Aleema Khan last met Imran Khan. He referred to developments following a meeting on March 27 and linked them with subsequent movement on legal matters, including proceedings before the Supreme Court.

Sethi said another meeting between Imran Khan and Aleema Khan could potentially result in an important message emerging from the former prime minister. However, he stressed that the key question would be the nature and extent of any relief offered to Imran Khan and how such a process would unfold.

In his assessment, any easing of Imran Khan’s situation is more likely to happen gradually rather than through immediate and complete political or legal relief. He suggested that the changing environment indicates an effort to reduce confrontation between PTI and the government.

Sethi further claimed that some behind-the-scenes contacts with Imran Khan were taking place, while certain communication was also being conducted through Bushra Bibi. Taken together, he said these signals suggest that the political atmosphere surrounding Imran Khan and PTI is gradually becoming less tense.

While no formal agreement or confirmed relief has been announced, Sethi’s assessment indicates that the coming days, particularly developments around August 28, could be significant for Imran Khan, PTI and the broader political situation in the country.