Foreign exchange rates issued for Friday, October 9

The Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued its foreign currency conversion rates bulletin on Friday.

The US dollar conversion rate was listed at Rs276.9766, while the British pound stood at Rs365.4706.

The rates apply to forward cover for deposits, excluding FE-25 deposits, with an SBP settlement value date of October 14, 2026.

The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued its exchange rates bulletin on Friday, listing foreign currency conversion rates for forward cover for deposits, excluding FE-25 deposits.

The US dollar rate was set at Rs276.9766, while the British pound was listed at Rs365.4706. The euro conversion rate stood at Rs309.8260, and the Japanese yen was quoted at Rs1.7507.

The bulletin specified October 14, 2026, as the State Bank of Pakistan settlement value date. These figures relate to the stated deposit forward-cover arrangements and should be distinguished from interbank or open-market exchange rates.