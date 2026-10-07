Farooq H Naek resigns from Judicial Commission of Pakistan

The senior PPP leader cited personal reasons for stepping down from the JCP.

Naek confirmed he could no longer fulfil his responsibilities as a member.

Another prominent PPP figure is likely to be nominated following his departure.

Senior Pakistan Peoples Party leader Farooq H Naek has resigned from the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, citing personal reasons.

Confirming his decision, Naek said he was no longer able to carry out his responsibilities as a commission member.

Following his departure, another prominent figure from the PPP is likely to be nominated to the JCP.

Naek represented PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari before the Supreme Court in the presidential reference concerning the death sentence handed to former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He has also appeared before the apex court in cases involving reserved seats, accountability laws, presidential immunity and disputes concerning provincial assemblies.