Asim Munir reaffirms Pakistan’s peace commitment in meeting with UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ in Rawalpindi.

Discussions covered regional security, Kashmir, the Indus Waters Treaty and terrorism emanating from Afghanistan.

Guterres acknowledged Pakistan’s counterterrorism sacrifices and contributions to UN peacekeeping.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to international peace during a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Munir, who serves as Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff, highlighted Pakistan’s contributions to UN peacekeeping missions, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The meeting addressed matters of mutual interest, the prevailing regional security situation and the United Nations’ role in maintaining international peace and security.

Discussions also covered regional stability, the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, India’s continued suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and terrorism emanating from Afghanistan, the military’s media wing said.

Munir commended the UN’s efforts under Guterres’ leadership to advance global peace, strengthen stability and promote humanitarian cooperation.

According to ISPR, Guterres paid tribute to the sacrifices made by Pakistan and its armed forces in the fight against terrorism. He also acknowledged their service in UN peacekeeping operations.

The UN secretary-general recognised Pakistan’s continued commitment to international peace and security and appreciated its efforts to resolve regional conflicts through peaceful means.