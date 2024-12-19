US imposes new sanctions on Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme: Report

The United States has intensified its scrutiny of Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme, imposing new sanctions on Wednesday against four entities alleged to be involved in the proliferation and delivery of missile-related technologies according to a Reuters report. The sanctions are part of Washington’s ongoing efforts to counter the spread of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and their delivery systems.

The US Department of State, in a statement released on its website, highlighted concerns over Pakistan’s long-range missile development. The sanctions target four entities under Executive Order (EO) 13382, which is designed to block the assets of WMD proliferators and their means of delivery.

Pakistan’s National Development Complex (NDC) has been identified as the primary organization responsible for overseeing the country’s ballistic missile programme. The entity has reportedly engaged in efforts to procure items aimed at advancing Pakistan’s long-range missile capabilities, raising concerns among international stakeholders regarding its role in missile proliferation.

Additionally, three other entities—Affiliates International, Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, and Rockside Enterprise—have been accused of supplying equipment and missile-applicable items to Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme. These firms are believed to have contributed to the development of the country’s long-range missile initiatives, further amplifying the proliferation risks associated with such activities.

“These entities have materially contributed to, or pose a risk of contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their means of delivery,” the statement said.

The announcement comes on the heels of heightened US actions against Pakistan’s missile-related activities. In September, Washington imposed sanctions on five entities and an individual involved in missile equipment and technology expansion. The US also accused the Beijing Research Institute of Automation for Machine Building Industry of collaborating with Pakistan to procure equipment for testing rocket motors for missile systems such as Shaheen-3 and Ababeel.

Pakistan has categorically rejected these sanctions, labeling them “unfair, unfounded, and politically motivated.” Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, spokesperson for Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), criticized the US actions, stating that they were based on mere suspicion and lacked substantive evidence.

“Similar listings of commercial entities in the past were based on mere suspicion; involved items not listed under any export control regime and yet were considered sensitive under broad, catch-all provisions,” Baloch said.

This is not the first instance of US action targeting entities linked to Pakistan’s missile programme. In October 2023, the US sanctioned three China-based companies—Hubei Huachangda Intelligent Equipment Co., Universal Enterprise, and Xi’an Longde Technology Development Co.—for allegedly supplying missile-applicable items to Pakistan. The sanctions also included Pakistan-based Innovative Equipment and a Chinese national for knowingly transferring equipment restricted under missile technology guidelines.

The State Department reiterated its commitment to preventing the proliferation of missile technology. “The United States will continue to act against proliferation and associated procurement activities of concern,” the statement emphasized.