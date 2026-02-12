Supreme Court orders Imran Khan’s eye check-up and phone call with sons before Feb 16

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday directed the government to arrange a specialist eye examination for former prime minister Imran Khan and to facilitate a telephonic conversation between him and his sons before February 16, 2026.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan heard the petition related to the health of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, who is currently incarcerated at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

During the proceedings, the chief justice observed that the issue of health was of paramount importance and required judicial attention. He remarked that since the PTI founder is in state custody, it is the responsibility of the state to ensure that he is provided medical facilities on par with other prisoners. However, he clarified that the court would not order any preferential or special treatment beyond what is available to other inmates, stressing that all prisoners must be treated equally.

The directives came a day after PTI counsel Barrister Salman Safdar, who had been appointed as amicus curiae (friend of the court), submitted a seven-page report to the apex court following his three-hour meeting with Imran Khan at Adiala Jail. The court had tasked Safdar with visiting the jail and presenting an assessment of the former premier’s health and conditions.

According to the report read out during the hearing, Imran Khan described the medical facilities provided to him as unsatisfactory and specifically requested access to specialist eye doctors and expert ophthalmologists. The chief justice noted that the reports submitted by the friend of the court and the jail superintendent were identical, and observed that the PTI founder’s eye condition appeared serious enough to warrant proper medical evaluation.

The Supreme Court subsequently ordered that a team of doctors be constituted and that a formal eye examination be conducted by a competent specialist before February 16. The court, however, rejected a request seeking that Imran Khan’s family members, including his sons and sisters, be present during the medical examination. The chief justice maintained that while medical care was essential, the presence of family members during the examination was not justified.

In addition to medical directives, the court also ordered that arrangements be made to allow Imran Khan to speak with his sons, Kasim Khan and Sulaiman Khan, over the phone. Chief Justice Afridi remarked that facilitating telephonic contact with his children was an important matter and stated that the court was placing its trust in the government to ensure compliance.

Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan informed the bench that the government was ready to provide access to specialist eye doctors and acknowledged that providing healthcare facilities to prisoners was the state’s responsibility. He assured the court that both the eye examination and the telephonic conversation with Imran Khan’s sons would be arranged before Sunday, February 16.

During the hearing, the chief justice also noted that the trial court had already issued its order in the related matter and that appeals were currently pending before the high court. He added that the Supreme Court was reserving its order in the original case.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in and around Adiala Jail ahead of a scheduled meeting between PTI leaders and the party founder. PTI coordinator Salman Akram Raja submitted a list of six party leaders for approval to meet Imran Khan. The approved list includes Imtiaz Sheikh, Musharraf Afridi, Azhar Ghazwani, Muhammad Abdul Salam Afridi, Fazal Hakim Yousafzai and Owais Younis.

Authorities have set up temporary police pickets at multiple points around the jail to prevent any untoward situation and to regulate movement in the area. Section 144 has also been imposed across Rawalpindi city, restricting public gatherings as part of broader security arrangements linked to the jail visit.