Pakistan declares 2025 as ‘Year of 5G’ with broadband targets up to 1 Gbps”

The government has officially declared 2025 as the “Year of 5G,” unveiling an ambitious roadmap to transform Pakistan’s digital landscape. Key goals include achieving broadband speeds of 50-100 Mbps, significantly expanding Fibre-To-The-Site (FTTS) coverage, and enhancing national fiber connectivity.

Director General of Licensing, Amer Shahzad, announced at the National Broadband Network Forum 2024—organized by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in collaboration with Huawei—that the 5G spectrum auction is scheduled for April 2025. Shahzad described this as a major milestone for Pakistan’s telecom sector.

Currently, Fixed Broadband (FBB) penetration is below 2%. The government plans to increase this to 20% within the next five years, reflecting a commitment to bridging the digital divide and enhancing connectivity.

Pakistan’s current average broadband speed stands at around 15 Mbps. The government aims to elevate this to between 50 and 100 Mbps, addressing a critical gap in the country’s digital infrastructure. Similarly, FTTS coverage—currently at 20%—is targeted to reach 60% by the end of 2025.

To support these goals and enable robust 5G networks, the government has initiated the National Fiberization Plan. This initiative focuses on expanding the Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) network, which is critical for increasing FTTS penetration and ensuring high-speed broadband availability. The plan includes extending the country’s fibre footprint from 200,000 kilometers to 500,000 kilometers.

As part of the broader vision, Shahzad proposed introducing 1 Gbps connectivity in Islamabad, with plans for a phased expansion across the nation.