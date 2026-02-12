West Indies Beat England By 30 Runs As Rutherford, Bowlers Shine In T20 World Cup

The West Indies secured a commanding 30-run victory over England in a high-scoring clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Powered by a blistering unbeaten knock from Sherfane Rutherford and late fireworks from Jason Holder, followed by disciplined bowling from Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase, the Caribbean side posted 196 for 6 before bundling England out for 166 to register their second consecutive win of the tournament.

England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to field first, but the decision did not yield early dominance. The West Indies lost openers Shai Hope and Brandon King inside the first two overs, putting them on the back foot early.

Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase then steadied the innings with a 47-run partnership off 28 balls, helping the Windies reach 55 for 3 during the powerplay. Chase scored 34, while Hetmyer contributed 23 to rebuild momentum.

The turning point came with Sherfane Rutherford’s explosive innings. The left-hander hammered an unbeaten 76, striking seven sixes and two fours. He built crucial partnerships of 51 runs for the fifth wicket with Rovman Powell and 61 runs for the sixth wicket with Jason Holder.

Holder provided strong support with a quickfire 33 off 17 balls. He shifted gears dramatically in the 17th over, smashing three towering sixes off Sam Curran. The late surge saw West Indies accumulate 54 runs in the final four overs to push their total past the 190-run mark.

For England, Jamie Overton returned figures of 2 for 33, while Adil Rashid was economical with 2 for 16. Jofra Archer and Sam Curran picked up one wicket each.

Chasing 197, England got off to a flying start through Phil Salt, who attacked from the outset. Salt smashed 24 runs in a single over from Holder and raced to 30 off just 14 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes. However, Romario Shepherd dismissed him in the fourth over to provide a crucial breakthrough.

Jacob Bethell joined Jos Buttler and continued the aggressive approach, helping England reach 67 for 1 at the end of the powerplay. But the momentum shifted in the middle overs as the West Indies spinners took control.

Roston Chase removed Buttler for 21, while Gudakesh Motie dismissed Banton in consecutive overs after the powerplay. Bethell scored 33 before falling to Motie’s sharp spin, leaving England at 131 for 5 by the 14th over.

Harry Brook managed 17 before England’s innings further unravelled. In the following over, Chase trapped Will Jacks leg before wicket, reducing England to 134 for 6 and putting the chase beyond reach.

Despite Sam Curran’s unbeaten 30, England struggled to keep up with the required rate and were eventually bowled out for 166. Motie was the standout bowler with figures of 3 for 33, while Chase claimed 2 for 29.

Shai Hope hails complete performance

West Indies skipper Shai Hope expressed satisfaction with his team’s overall performance, calling it a more complete effort compared to previous outings. He said the team had been playing good patches of cricket and was pleased to see them put together a stronger all-round display.

“I’m just happy that the guys got off the line. We’ve been playing some good cricket patches. Nice to see we’ve got more of a complete game today,” Hope said after the match. He also singled out Roston Chase for praise, describing him as a versatile and dependable player who can stabilise the innings with the bat and deliver crucial middle-over spells with the ball.

Captain Harry Brook Admits England “Didn’t Execute Well” After 30-Run Loss To West Indies

England captain Harry Brook admitted his side failed to execute their plans properly and were “a little bit careful” during their 30-run defeat against the West Indies in their second group-stage match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Brook acknowledged that England may have approached the chase too cautiously and misread the conditions at Wankhede.

“One thing I would say is we were probably a little bit careful. Chasing nearly 200 is always a big ask and like I said we didn’t think – we thought the pitch would get a little bit better and it’d slide onto the bat a bit more and that didn’t happen, but yeah – like I said we were probably a little bit careful, myself included,” Brook said, as quoted by the ICC website.

He also admitted that England conceded slightly too many runs with the ball and felt the total was within reach, especially with dew expected later in the evening.

“We probably didn’t execute as well as we usually can. We didn’t quite execute well enough with the ball and they probably got 15, 20 too many. We thought it was chaseable, definitely. We obviously planned for dew and it didn’t quite get as dew as we thought, and it didn’t quite slide onto the bat as much as we were expecting. But yeah, T20 cricket’s such a fickle game and the West Indians are such a powerful side,” he added.