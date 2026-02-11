Adam Zampa Becomes Joint Second-Highest Wicket-Taker In T20 World Cup History

Australia’s star leg-spinner Adam Zampa has climbed into the record books, becoming the joint second-highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history during his team’s opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Colombo.

Zampa achieved the milestone in Australia’s campaign opener against Ireland while defending a total of 183 runs. The spinner delivered a match-winning performance, claiming 4 wickets for 23 runs in his four overs and dismantling Ireland’s batting line-up.

With this performance, Zampa moved past former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi to reach 40 wickets in T20 World Cups. He has achieved this landmark in just 22 matches, maintaining an impressive average of 12.90 and an economy rate of 6.29. His best bowling figures in the tournament stand at 5/19, and he now has two four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul to his name.

Zampa is now tied with Afghanistan star Rashid Khan, who also has 40 wickets in the tournament from 25 matches at an average of 15.37, including three four-wicket hauls.

Afridi, who was named Player of the Tournament in the 2007 edition and Player of the Match in Pakistan’s 2009 title victory, had claimed 39 wickets in 34 matches at an average of 23.25, with best figures of 4/11 and two four-wicket hauls.

At the top of the all-time wicket-taking list in T20 World Cup history is Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, who has taken 50 wickets in 43 matches at an average of 20.12, with three four-wicket hauls and best figures of 4/9.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. Contributions from Marcus Stoinis (45 off 29 balls, including two fours and a six), wicketkeeper Josh Inglis (37 off 17 balls, with six fours and a six), and Matt Renshaw (37 off 33 balls, with two fours) guided Australia to a competitive total of 182 for 6 in their 20 overs. Ireland’s Mark Adair was the most successful bowler for his side, picking up 2 for 44.

In response, Australia’s bowlers dominated proceedings. Nathan Ellis produced an outstanding spell, taking 4 for 12 in 3.5 overs, while Zampa’s 4 for 23 ensured Ireland were bowled out for 115 in 16.5 overs. George Dockrell top-scored for Ireland with 41 off 29 balls, including three fours and two sixes, while Lorcan Tucker added 24 from 27 deliveries. However, the rest of the batting line-up failed to offer resistance as Australia secured a comprehensive victory.