Chris Gayle, Moeen, Dhawan and others to lead star-studded ‘Legend 90 League’ with unique 90-balls format

The highly anticipated Legend 90 League is set to revolutionize the cricketing landscape with its unique 90-ball-per-side format. Scheduled to kick off in February, this innovative league promises to bring together cricket legends from across the globe, delivering an exciting blend of nostalgia and fresh competition. With seven franchises participating, the event is shaping up to be a grand spectacle that will captivate fans worldwide.

Among the seven franchises, cricketing stars are already making headlines with their team associations. Shikhar Dhawan and Ross Taylor will don the Delhi Royals’ colors, aiming to make a significant impact. Chris Gayle, known for his explosive batting, will represent the Big Boys, promising fans a thrilling show. Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is set to lead the Rajasthan Kings, while Harbhajan Singh will bring his iconic spin bowling to the Haryana Gladiators.

The league will also feature several other celebrated cricketing stalwarts. Suresh Raina, known for his consistent performances and vibrant presence on the field, will play a pivotal role in the Chhattisgarh Warriors. Joining him in this franchise are Martin Guptill and Ambati Rayudu, who are expected to bolster the team’s chances with their experience and skill.

Speaking about the league’s vision, Shivain Sharma, Director of the Legend 90 League, expressed his excitement about the unique format and the array of cricketing legends participating. “The Legend 90 League is a celebration of cricket’s timeless charm, blending nostalgia with innovation. With seven incredible franchises and legends like Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina, and Shikhar Dhawan leading the way, this 90-ball format promises edge-of-the-seat action. It’s an opportunity to witness some of the greatest players in the game come together for an exciting new chapter in cricket entertainment,” he stated in a press release.

The Chhattisgarh Warriors are particularly enthusiastic about their lineup. Tarunesh Singh Parihar, Chief Operations Officer of the team, highlighted the potential of the league to offer fans unforgettable moments. “This league is a groundbreaking platform, and I’m thrilled to see legends like Guptill and Raina take the field again. The 90-ball format brings a fresh perspective, and I’m confident fans will witness unforgettable moments as these players showcase their enduring brilliance,” Parihar shared in the same release.

The Legend 90 League aims to provide fans with a unique cricketing experience by incorporating a shorter and more dynamic match structure. The seven franchises participating in the league include Chhattisgarh Warriors, Haryana Gladiators, Dubai Giants, Gujarat Samp Army, Delhi Royals, Big Boys, and Rajasthan Kings. Each team will bring together a mix of international stars and regional talents, creating a diverse and exciting cricketing platform.

The presence of players like Moeen Ali and Martin Guptill further elevates the league’s appeal, ensuring fans are treated to a showcase of cricketing brilliance.