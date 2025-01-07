Verdict in £190 million scandal case verdict postponed to January 13

The Islamabad Accountability Court has once again delayed the announcement of its verdict in the £190 million scandal case. The court will now deliver its decision on January 13, 2025, following multiple postponements.

Court officials confirmed that the delay was due to Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana being on leave. The new date has been officially communicated to both the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers involved in the case.

The verdict was originally reserved on December 18, with the court initially planning to announce the decision on December 23. However, the announcement was postponed to January 6 and has now been pushed further to January 13.

The £190 million scandal case has garnered significant attention as it involves allegations of the misuse of funds that were returned to Pakistan by a foreign entity as part of a settlement deal. The National Accountability Bureau has been pursuing the case, alleging that the funds were not properly deposited in the national treasury.

With the repeated delays in the verdict, political and legal analysts are closely watching the case, as its outcome could have significant political ramifications. The decision, when announced, will clarify the accountability court’s stance on the matter, which has remained under investigation for a considerable period.

Also Read: What is the £190 Million Corruption Case Involving Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi?

The £190 million case, commonly referred to as the Al-Qadir Trust Case, is one of the most high-profile corruption cases in Pakistan’s recent history. It involves allegations against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and other associates for misusing funds meant for the state of Pakistan. The case, which has now entered its final stages, centers around the alleged misappropriation of Rs50 billion (£190 million) received from the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) as part of a settlement with a prominent Pakistani property tycoon.