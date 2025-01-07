South Africa secure series win with crushing 10-wicket victory against Pakistan in second Test

South Africa clinched a 2-0 series win against Pakistan with a commanding 10-wicket triumph in the second Test at Newlands Stadium, Cape Town, on Monday. Despite Pakistan’s spirited second-innings fightback, the hosts comfortably chased a modest target of 58 runs in just 7.1 overs on Day 4.

The win further solidifies South Africa’s position ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at Lord’s from June 11-15.

South African openers David Bedingham and Aiden Markram made light work of the 58-run target. Bedingham smashed 44 off 30 balls, hitting four boundaries and two sixes, while Markram added a quick 14 from 13 deliveries to seal the victory.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan were bowled out for 478 in their second innings after being asked to follow on. The visitors had started Day 4 at 235/2, with hopes of setting a challenging target, but South Africa’s bowlers maintained control.

Captain Shan Masood stood out with a valiant knock of 145 runs, anchoring Pakistan’s second innings. His fifth Test century came on a flat Cape Town wicket that remained good for batting despite expectations that it would break up under the hot sun.

Masood’s innings was crucial in helping Pakistan recover after being bowled out for just 194 in their first innings. However, the lack of support from other batters ultimately cost Pakistan the match.

Masood shared valuable partnerships, including a 51-run stand with Shakeel and an 88-run partnership with Mohammad Rizwan. Rizwan scored 41, while Salman Ali Agha added 48. But once Rizwan fell, Pakistan’s lower order collapsed quickly.

South Africa’s bowlers continued to shine throughout the match. Kagiso Rabada led the attack with three wickets, including the key dismissals of Kamran Ghulam and Shakeel. Keshav Maharaj also picked up three crucial wickets, while Marco Jansen and teenager Kwena Maphaka chipped in with two and one wicket, respectively.

Marco Jansen struck early on Day 4, dismissing Khurram Shahzad for 18, leaving Pakistan at 235/2. Rabada followed up by clean bowling Kamran Ghulam for 28.

Shakeel added 23 before falling to Rabada, and Masood’s marathon innings ended when Maphaka trapped him leg before wicket. Pakistan’s hopes of building a substantial lead were dashed when Rizwan’s dismissal triggered another collapse.

The foundation for South Africa’s victory was laid in their first innings, where they posted a massive 615. Ryan Rickelton’s double century (259), along with centuries from Temba Bavuma (106) and Kyle Verreynne (100), powered the hosts to an unassailable lead.

Pakistan’s bowlers struggled to make an impact as the Proteas batters piled on the runs. The visitors’ first innings ended at a disappointing 194, forcing them to follow on.

