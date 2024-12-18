Punjab revises winter vacation schedule for schools, here are new dates

The Punjab Department of School Education has issued a revised schedule for winter vacations in schools across the province. According to the latest notification, the winter break will now begin on December 23, 2024, deviating from the originally planned date.

Schools will operate as per their regular schedule on December 20, 2024, before officially closing for the winter break. As per the updated plan, all schools will reopen on January 13, 2025.

The revised schedule is applicable to all public and private schools throughout Punjab. To ensure smooth implementation, the District Education Authorities have been instructed to strictly adhere to and enforce the updated notification.