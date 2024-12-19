Pakistan condemns US sanctions, calls it ‘biased’ and ‘double standards’

Pakistan has strongly condemned the United States’ decision to impose additional sanctions on entities linked to its ballistic missile programme, labeling the move as “biased” and warning of its “dangerous implications for strategic stability” in the region and beyond. The reaction came hours after the US Department of State announced the sanctions, citing concerns over the proliferation threat posed by Pakistan’s long-range missile development.

The US sanctions targeted Pakistan’s National Development Complex (NDC) and three private commercial entities, which the State Department accused of contributing to the country’s missile programme. According to the US statement, the decision was part of its commitment to counter the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems. However, Islamabad rejected the allegations, with Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch describing the sanctions as “unfortunate and biased” in a statement on Thursday.

In a strongly worded statement, the Foreign Office emphasized that Pakistan’s strategic capabilities are solely aimed at defending its sovereignty and maintaining peace iUnitn South Asia. “The latest installment of sanctions defies the objective of peace and security by aiming to accentuate military asymmetries,” Baloch stated. She added that such actions undermine regional stability and could have far-reaching consequences for global peace.

The statement further highlighted that Pakistan’s strategic programme is a “sacred trust” entrusted by its 240 million citizens and is universally respected across the political spectrum. “The sanctity of this trust cannot be compromised,” the spokesperson said.

Pakistan also expressed regret over the sanctions on private commercial entities, noting that similar listings in the past were based on unsubstantiated doubts and suspicions. The Foreign Office criticized what it called the US’s “double standards and discriminatory practices” in the enforcement of non-proliferation norms. It alleged that licensing requirements for advanced military technologies have been waived for other countries, further undermining the credibility of non-proliferation regimes.

“Such practices not only endanger regional and international peace and security but also erode trust in global non-proliferation systems,” the statement added.