Accountability court reserves verdict in ‘£190m reference’ against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi

An accountability court in Rawalpindi reserved its verdict on Wednesday in the £190 million reference involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi. The decision, which will be announced on Monday December 23, follows a year-long trial that scrutinized allegations of financial misconduct linked to funds allegedly benefiting Hasan Nawaz.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana presided over the hearing at Adiala Jail, where final arguments were presented by both sides. Salman Safdar, representing the defence, argued that the case was politically motivated and targeted a specific couple while omitting other potential accused. He emphasized that the accused had been proven innocent in prior cases and criticized the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for shifting its stance mid-trial and excluding key figures like Malik Riaz from the investigation.

The defence also highlighted inconsistencies in the prosecution’s case, accusing NAB of focusing on selective individuals while overlooking broader implications. In contrast, NAB prosecutor Amjad Pervez argued that the case involved violations of the 1973 Rules of Business, asserting that any funds or donations received by public officeholders should belong to the state.

The trial recorded the testimonies of 35 witnesses, all of whom were cross-examined by the defence. Despite 15 opportunities to record statements under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the accused did not present any witnesses in their defence. The defence’s request to summon 16 individuals as judicial witnesses was also rejected by the court.

Throughout the year-long proceedings:

Three judges were changed.

38 hearings were conducted for the cross-examination of the investigation officer.

NAB submitted documentary evidence referencing rulings from Pakistani high courts and the Indian Supreme Court.

Bushra Bibi secured pre-arrest bail from the trial court, while Imran Khan was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court. However, the court denied requests for acquittal, emphasizing that the trial court had the jurisdiction to decide the matter.