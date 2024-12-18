PCB updates PSL 10 categories; Saim, Amir, Usama, Hasan promoted to platinum

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the updated local player categories for the 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), marking significant promotions for Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Saim Ayub, and Usama Mir, who have moved from the Diamond category to the elite Platinum tier. This update features a total of 87 local players spread across various categories.

The Platinum category, the most prestigious in the HBL PSL, continues to showcase some of Pakistan’s biggest cricketing stars. Alongside the newly promoted players, it includes established names such as Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, and Iftikhar Ahmed.

The updated player categories for PSL 10 showcase the league’s depth of talent across various tiers. In the Diamond category, 16 players have been included, with Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans leading the way by contributing four players each. Karachi Kings follow with three players, while Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi have two representatives each. Lahore Qalandars feature one player in this group.

The Gold category consists of 30 players, with Peshawar Zalmi contributing the highest number at seven. Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, and Quetta Gladiators each have five players, while Islamabad United and Multan Sultans field four players apiece.

The Silver category includes 16 players, with most coming from Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars, and Peshawar Zalmi. Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans have two players each, while Islamabad United has one representative.

The Emerging category highlights young talent with a total of 12 players. Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi lead this category with three players each. Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans follow with two players each, while Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars contribute one player each.

The PCB opened the registration window for foreign players and the trade window for franchises on December 12, 2024. Details regarding the retention and relegation of players are expected to be announced by the end of December. The league’s official player draft is slated for January 11, 2025, with the venue and timing to be disclosed closer to the event.

Islamabad United: Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan (Platinum),Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha (Diamond), Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Rumman Raees (Gold), Shahab Khan (Silver), Hunain Shah, Shamil Hussain, Obaid Shah(Emerging).

Karachi Kings:Hasan Ali (Platinum), Mohammad Nawaz, Shan Masood, Shoaib Malik (Diamond), Ifrat Munhas, Anwar Ali Khan, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Irfan Khan Niazi (Gold), Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Ikhlaq (Silver), Saad Baig, Sirajuddin (Emerging).

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi (Platinum), Abdullah Shafiq (Diamond), Sahibzada Farhan, Zaman Khan, Mirza Tahir Baig, Kamran Ghulam, Jahanzaib Khan (Gold), Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, Mohammad Imran Junior, Salman Fayyaz, Syed Fereidoun Mahmood (Silver), Tayyab Abbas (Emerging).

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir (Platinum), Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Usman Khan (Diamond), Ihsanullah, Tayyab Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Faisal Akram (Gold), Ali Majid, Yasir Khan (Silver), Aftab Ibrahim, Mohammad Shehzad (Emerging).

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub (Platinum), Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Haris (Diamond), Asif Ali, Salman Irshad, Hussain Talat, Sufyan Maqeem (Gold), Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Umair Afridi (Silver), Aimal Khan, Ali Raza, Mohammad Zishan (Emerging).

Quetta Gladiators: Mohammad Amir (Platinum), Abrar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakil, Mohammad Hasnain (Diamond), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Usman Qadir, Umair Bin Yousuf, Sohail Khan, Umar Amin (Gold), Sajad Ali Junior, Usman Tariq, Bismillah Khan, Khawaja Mohammad Nafees (Silver), Adil Naz (Emerging).

