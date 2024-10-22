Editor's PickFeaturedPakistan News Justice Yahya Afridi nominated as the 30th Chief Justice of Pakistan

The Special Parliamentary Committee has nominated Justice Yahya Afridi as the 30th Chief Justice of Pakistan. This is the first time in the country’s history that the top judge is being appointed through a parliamentary process, following the enactment of the 26th Constitutional Amendment. The committee, comprised of members from both the National Assembly and Senate, reached the decision through a two-thirds majority, sending the recommendation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for final approval.

The outgoing Chief Justice, Qazi Faez Isa, is set to retire on October 25, 2024. Prior to the recent changes, the most senior judge of the Supreme Court would have automatically succeeded the chief justice. However, under the new amendment to Article 175A, the chief justice is now selected from the three most senior Supreme Court judges based on the recommendation of a Special Parliamentary Committee.

The committee met in Parliament House and included key figures such as Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, and MNAs Khawaja Asif, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Raja Pervez Ashraf, and several others. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar were also considered for the role, but Justice Afridi ultimately emerged as the chosen nominee.

Despite efforts to include representatives from all political factions, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) boycotted the proceedings, citing party directives. This absence did not halt the committee’s progress, as the nine remaining members continued with the nomination process.

The enactment of the 26th Amendment has been met with mixed reactions. While Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the reforms, stating they would ensure quicker judicial proceedings and redressal of pending cases, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed concerns. HRCP fears the changes may compromise judicial independence by increasing political influence over judicial appointments.

Justice Yahya Afridi, who will take over after Justice Isa’s retirement, will assume office at a crucial juncture as Pakistan navigates its evolving judicial and political landscape.



