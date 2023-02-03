PSL 2023 schedule announced with Feb 13 Start

The schedule for the 2023 Pakistan Super League has been announced, with 34 matches set to take place in Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Multan.

The Lahore Qalandars will have an opportunity to make history as they go head-to-head against the Multan Sultans in the opening match of the HBL Pakistan Super League 8 at the Multan Cricket Stadium on February 13th, Monday.

With a 42-run victory over the defending champions Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in 2022, the Lahore Qalandars will enter the 8th edition of the tournament with added motivation to become the first team to secure consecutive titles.

In the past, the Multan Sultans reached the final of the tournament as defending champions in 2018 but were unsuccessful in securing the win, losing to Islamabad United who secured their second title in three years.

The Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans are the only defending champions to have reached the final in the highly competitive and grueling league of cricket.

The 34-match tournament will be held in Lahore, Karachi, Multan, and Rawalpindi and each of the four teams will play five matches in front of their home crowd, one match against each other team. The Lahore Qalandars will play five matches at the Gaddafi Stadium, and one match each in Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

The Multan Sultans will play one match each in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore, while the Karachi Kings will play three matches in Rawalpindi, one in Lahore and one in Multan, and the Islamabad United will play three matches in Karachi, one in Lahore and one in Multan.

The Quetta Gladiators will play four matches in Karachi, four matches in Rawalpindi, one match in Lahore and one match in Multan. The Peshawar Zalmi will play five matches in Rawalpindi, three matches in Karachi, one match in Lahore and one match in Multan.

The HBL PSL 8 will be divided into two segments, with matches taking place at the Multan Cricket Stadium and National Bank Cricket Arena from February 13th to 26th.

Afterwards, the tournament will shift to the Gaddafi Stadium and Pindi Cricket Stadium, where matches will be held from February 26th to March 19th, including the Qualifier, two Eliminators and the final, which will take place at the home of Pakistani cricket from March 15th to 19th.

Download Full Schedule for PSL 2023

SCHEDULE OF MATCHES (afternoon matches will start at 2pm; evening matches in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi will start at 7pm. Evening matches in Multan will begin at 6pm except for the tournament opener, which will commence at 8pm)

13 Feb – Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, Multan Cricket Stadium

14 Feb – Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Cricket Arena

15 Feb – Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, Multan Cricket Stadium

16 Feb – Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, National Bank Cricket Arena

17 Feb – Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Cricket Stadium

18 Feb – Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, National Bank Cricket Arena

19 Feb – Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, Multan Cricket Stadium; Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Cricket Arena

20 Feb – Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Cricket Arena

21 Feb – Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Cricket Arena

22 Feb – Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings, Multan Cricket Stadium

23 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United, National Bank Cricket Arena

24 Feb – Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United, National Bank Cricket Arena

26 Feb – Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, National Bank Cricket Arena; Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium

27 Feb – Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium

1 Mar – Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

2 Mar – Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium

3 Mar – Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

4 Mar – Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium

5 Mar – Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

6 Mar – Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

7 Mar – Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

8 Mar – Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 1, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

9 Mar – Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium

10 Mar – Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 2, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

11 Mar – Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 3, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

12 Mar – Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium

15 Mar – Qualifier (1 v 2), Gaddafi Stadium

16 Mar – Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), Gaddafi Stadium

17 Mar – Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), Gaddafi Stadium

19 Mar – Final, Gaddafi Stadium

