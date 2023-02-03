PM Shahbaz invites Imran Khan for APC after Peshawar incident

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent invitation to leaders across the political spectrum to attend an All Parties Conference (APC) with the purpose of finding ways to tackle the pressing national challenges.

The prime minister also invited Chairman Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to attend the conference to be held on February 7 in Islamabad.

The conference will provide a platform for leaders to come together and deliberate on the best possible solutions to these challenges.

Federal Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, formerly the speaker of the National Assembly, reached out to PTI leaders Asad Qaiser and former defense minister Pervez Khattak to extend an invitation from the Prime Minister for Imran Khan to attend the All Parties Conference (APC).

The PM also invited two representatives from PTI to the upcoming apex committee meeting in Peshawar on Friday. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq conveyed the invitations and requested the PTI leaders to nominate their representatives for the meeting.

The meeting, to be held at the Governor House in Peshawar, will bring together all stakeholders, including Rangers and intelligence officers, to discuss the recent terrorist incident at a mosque in Police Lines Peshawar on January 30th and to consider steps for countering terrorism and upgrading the Counter Terrorism Department and police force.