Kamran Akmal, Sami and Yasir appointed PCB Selection Committee members

Former Pakistan Test wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal has been appointed as one of three members of the Pakistan men’s national selection committee.

The update came after Shahid Afridi has resigned from his short stint as chief selector for the men’s team.

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced Kamran’s new position, along with Mohammad Sami and Yasir Hameed, as part of the selection committee headed by Haroon Rasheed.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also announced the members of the junior team selection committee. The list includes former Test off-spinner Tauseef Ahmed, former bowlers Arshad Khan and Shahid Nazir, and the lesser-known Shoaib Khan.

Kamran Akmal, at 41 years old, has played the most Tests (53) among the members chosen to finalize the national senior and junior teams. This follows his appointment as chairman of the junior team selection committee earlier.

Mohammad Sami, a former pacer, played 36 Tests, and Yasir Hameed played 25 Tests. This is the first time the trio will be serving as selectors.

Tauseef Ahmed, who played 34 Tests for Pakistan, will serve as a member of the junior team selection committee, after previously being on the national selection committee.

Shahid Nazir, a former pacer, appeared in 15 Tests, and Arshad Khan appeared in 9 Tests. Shoaib Khan never played in a Test but played 4 T20 Internationals for Pakistan in 2008.